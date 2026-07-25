Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,439,782 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 520,399 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.51% of Agilent Technologies worth $164,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $138.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "hold" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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