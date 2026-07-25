Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Position in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,151 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,849 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.73% of DaVita worth $170,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. This represents a 27.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $3,210,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,756,029.60. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DaVita from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DaVita from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $216.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVA

DaVita Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DVA stock opened at $235.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.71.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.54. DaVita had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 270.37%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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