Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,452,828 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $42,643,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $532,397,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 49,597,003 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,732,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,484 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,731.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,969,257 shares of the bank's stock valued at $309,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687,841 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth about $237,336,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,593,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DB has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE DB opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 7.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

Further Reading

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