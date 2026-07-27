Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 2,210,847 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST - Free Report) by 341.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,858,293 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,210,847 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.76% of Envista worth $72,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Envista by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,780,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,130,000 after acquiring an additional 152,488 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Envista by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098,445 shares of the company's stock worth $119,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,656 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Envista by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,349,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,726,000 after purchasing an additional 444,725 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 1,442.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,420,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,170,000 after purchasing an additional 988,714 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NVST stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $30.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $705.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. Envista had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Envista from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Envista from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Envista in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.54.

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Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

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