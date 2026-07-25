Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 840,455 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 231.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,726 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 840,455 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.88% of ATI worth $175,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ATI by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,042,244 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $491,476,000 after acquiring an additional 415,479 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in ATI by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,611,724 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $414,481,000 after purchasing an additional 386,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ATI by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,924 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $388,454,000 after purchasing an additional 233,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $136,923,000 after purchasing an additional 702,656 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded ATI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on ATI from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.78.

View Our Latest Report on ATI

ATI Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE ATI opened at $197.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.20. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $205.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The company's revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.91, for a total transaction of $7,316,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,775,584.11. This represents a 20.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,442 shares of company stock valued at $28,535,831. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

About ATI

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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