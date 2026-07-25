Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,190 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.59% of IQVIA worth $169,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $240.00 target price on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.71.

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IQVIA Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $208.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business's 50 day moving average is $188.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.50 and a 52-week high of $247.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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