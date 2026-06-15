Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,772 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.37% of L3Harris Technologies worth $202,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,053.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181,900 shares of the company's stock worth $360,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,474 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $211,703,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 560.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 614,287 shares of the company's stock worth $187,609,000 after acquiring an additional 521,312 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,401,871 shares of the company's stock worth $709,396,000 after acquiring an additional 519,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3,127.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 408,740 shares of the company's stock worth $119,994,000 after acquiring an additional 396,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company's stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. The trade was a 34.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $307.60 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $243.84 and a fifty-two week high of $379.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial upgraded L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $354.75.

Read Our Latest Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider L3Harris Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and L3Harris Technologies wasn't on the list.

While L3Harris Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here