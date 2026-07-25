Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,917 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 14,792 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.76% of Fair Isaac worth $187,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fair Isaac alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Bayban bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.7%

NYSE FICO opened at $1,238.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,212.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,246.05. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $870.01 and a 52 week high of $1,998.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,750.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings raised Fair Isaac from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,416.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,627.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fair Isaac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fair Isaac wasn't on the list.

While Fair Isaac currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here