Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,769 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 20,736 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.39% of Medpace worth $190,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibbs Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 1,044.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,902,000 after buying an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Balefire LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 6.1% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 451 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Medpace by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,480 shares of the company's stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.7%

MEDP opened at $601.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $492.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.49. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.00 and a 52 week high of $677.90.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. Medpace had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 110.15%. The company had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Medpace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medpace reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $4.25 topping estimates and revenue of $707.3 million exceeding forecasts, reinforcing momentum in the business. MarketWatch article

Medpace reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $4.25 topping estimates and revenue of $707.3 million exceeding forecasts, reinforcing momentum in the business. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $17.25-$17.95 and revenue of about $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, signaling confidence in continued growth and backlog conversion. Benzinga article

The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $17.25-$17.95 and revenue of about $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, signaling confidence in continued growth and backlog conversion. Positive Sentiment: Bookings and backlog trends improved, with commentary highlighting a rebound in the net book-to-bill ratio and better revenue visibility, which supports investor optimism about future quarters. Seeking Alpha article

Bookings and backlog trends improved, with commentary highlighting a rebound in the net book-to-bill ratio and better revenue visibility, which supports investor optimism about future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $609 from $462 but kept a hold rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $624 and maintained a neutral stance, suggesting analysts see upside but are not turning fully bullish. Benzinga article

Truist raised its price target to $609 from $462 but kept a hold rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $624 and maintained a neutral stance, suggesting analysts see upside but are not turning fully bullish. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s move to a 52-week high reflects strong recent performance, but one Zacks note questioned whether the rally can continue, indicating the market may now be weighing valuation against the improved fundamentals. Zacks article

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Medpace from $484.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medpace from $462.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $547.00 to $624.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $560.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Medpace

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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