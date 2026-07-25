Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,715 shares of the company's stock after selling 346,556 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.25% of Marriott International worth $212,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $745,000. Gibbs Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 731.8% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 732 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,168 shares of the company's stock worth $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marriott International from $387.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $374.43 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $378.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.76 and a 1 year high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here