Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 4,170,865 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,918,847 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,170,865 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.38% of Mondelez International worth $283,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,924,000 after acquiring an additional 71,667 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 4,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8%

MDLZ stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $70.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.Mondelez International's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's payout ratio is 99.50%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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