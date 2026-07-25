Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 572,717 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 572,717 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of T-Mobile US worth $237,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 159 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $180.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.66 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The firm has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.66.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.72%.

Key Headlines Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans.

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility.

The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation.

T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive even after trimming price targets, with multiple firms still rating the stock Buy or Overweight.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $261.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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