Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,379,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 23,508 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.71% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $86,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Truist Financial set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.70.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $66.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $397.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $383.66 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.33%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

See Also

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