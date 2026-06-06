Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,354 Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,354 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Netflix by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 274 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $346.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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