Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,419 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,333 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Petersen Hastings Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $269.71.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Article Title

Oracle still has strong momentum in cloud and AI infrastructure, with recent articles highlighting robust demand, a very large backlog, and bullish analyst targets that imply significant upside if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Article Title

BTIG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400 price target, signaling confidence that Oracle can continue benefiting from AI demand and cloud growth. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Article Title

Oracle’s recent Q3 revenue growth of about 22% year over year supports the view that the company is still expanding quickly despite the pullback in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Article Title

Oracle has several articles pointing to the upcoming fiscal Q4 report as a key catalyst, with investors watching revenue, cloud growth, remaining performance obligations, and guidance for signs of whether the AI buildout is paying off. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Article Title

Oracle remains a heavily discussed AI beneficiary, but some commentary frames the stock as having already rallied sharply this year, which may leave the setup vulnerable to profit-taking before results. Negative Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Article Title

RBC Capital Markets said Oracle faces questions about the pace of its AI data center buildout and whether it can overcome capacity constraints, reinforcing concerns that growth could be limited by execution. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Article Title

Investors are also worried about the scale of Oracle’s AI spending, with reports suggesting capex could rise dramatically and potentially pressure free cash flow, leverage, and the company’s credit profile. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes broader tech-sector weakness and insider selling, adding to the cautious tone around ORCL heading into earnings. Article Title

Oracle Stock Down 9.7%

ORCL stock opened at $213.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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