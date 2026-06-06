Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

View Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $328.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company's fifty day moving average price is $298.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.22. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $232.24 and a 52-week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

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GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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