Artesa Financial Group LLC Has $7.59 Million Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Artesa Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,747 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 7,551 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for about 7.2% of Artesa Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Artesa Financial Group LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $126,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $136.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way.

ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential.

ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors.

Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives.

Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst.

Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits.

Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits. Negative Sentiment: President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang.

President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted ExxonMobil had already pulled back over the past month, reflecting investor caution as energy prices and sector sentiment softened.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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