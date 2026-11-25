State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,398 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 75,421 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $72,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company's stock.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 4.4%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $287.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $190.75 and a one year high of $294.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.10 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AJG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $299.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $295.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AJG

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 23,510 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.62, for a total value of $6,738,436.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,027,756.04. This represents a 32.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 7,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $2,123,074.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,119.64. This represents a 25.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,029,172. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is a global insurance brokerage and risk management services firm. It helps businesses and other organizations assess and manage risk, arrange insurance coverage, and address employee benefits needs. The company's services include insurance brokerage, risk management consulting, employee benefits consulting, and claims and settlement services through its Gallagher Bassett business. It serves clients in the United States and internationally, including through a network of correspondent brokers.

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