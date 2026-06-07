Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,007 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 25,074 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $20,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 668.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.00.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 2.6%

AJG opened at $216.58 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $190.75 and a one year high of $330.78. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.31%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,714. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Further Reading

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