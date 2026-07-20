Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $AJG Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,195 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,114 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 650.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 105 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.2%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $254.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Read Our Latest Report on AJG

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,714. This represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co is a global insurance brokerage and risk management firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Founded in 1927 by Arthur J. Gallagher, the company has grown from a regional broker into an international professional services organization that arranges insurance, provides consulting and designs risk-transfer solutions for commercial, industrial, public sector and individual clients.

The company's core activities include property and casualty insurance brokerage, employee benefits consulting and administration, and a range of risk management services.

Further Reading

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