Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 121,293 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $32,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NFSG Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4,033.3% during the third quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.4% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 187.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $292.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.75 and a twelve month high of $294.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.10 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas Howell sold 30,996 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total transaction of $8,528,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,578,219.15. The trade was a 25.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Mead sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $2,123,074.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,234,119.64. This represents a 25.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 112,636 shares of company stock worth $31,444,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $312.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is a global insurance brokerage and risk management company. It helps businesses and other organizations assess and manage risk, arrange insurance coverage, and address claims and related needs. The company's services include retail insurance brokerage, risk management consulting, claims administration and wholesale brokerage, which connects insurance agents and brokers with specialized coverage providers. It serves clients in the United States and internationally through its operations and global network.

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