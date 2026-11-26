Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 5,308.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,548 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 218,433 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $50,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. NFSG Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE AJG opened at $292.47 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $190.75 and a one year high of $294.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $257.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.46.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.01. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher Mead sold 7,590 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $2,123,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,119.64. This represents a 25.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Howell sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total value of $8,528,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,961 shares in the company, valued at $25,578,219.15. This trade represents a 25.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 112,636 shares of company stock valued at $31,444,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is a global insurance brokerage and risk management company. It helps businesses and other organizations assess and manage risk, arrange insurance coverage, and address claims and related needs. The company's services include retail insurance brokerage, risk management consulting, claims administration and wholesale brokerage, which connects insurance agents and brokers with specialized coverage providers. It serves clients in the United States and internationally through its operations and global network.

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