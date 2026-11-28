Unisphere Establishment lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 234,100 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Unisphere Establishment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Unisphere Establishment owned approximately 0.16% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $92,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 715,906.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,484,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 638,601 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $146,604,000 after purchasing an additional 480,413 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 547,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $124,820,000 after purchasing an additional 390,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,488 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $401,645,000 after buying an additional 346,409 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $295.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $299.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $295.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $292.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.75 and a fifty-two week high of $294.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.83. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.01. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 13.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Michael Pesch sold 7,520 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.30, for a total transaction of $2,122,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,700,112.40. This trade represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $2,123,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,287 shares in the company, valued at $6,234,119.64. The trade was a 25.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 112,636 shares of company stock worth $31,444,722 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is a global insurance brokerage and risk management company. It helps businesses and other organizations assess and manage risk, arrange insurance coverage, and address claims and related needs. The company's services include retail insurance brokerage, risk management consulting, claims administration and wholesale brokerage, which connects insurance agents and brokers with specialized coverage providers. It serves clients in the United States and internationally through its operations and global network.

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