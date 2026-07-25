Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM - Free Report) by 9,498.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,306 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 32,959 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,067 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,653,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 45,733 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 2.0%

APAM stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $48.46.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 72.99%. The business had revenue of $303.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore set a $36.00 price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

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