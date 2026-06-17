Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793,888 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 673,151 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of CRH worth $223,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 680.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,237 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 103,962 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,007,042 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $120,744,000 after acquiring an additional 221,107 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,758,784 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $330,778,000 after acquiring an additional 802,156 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 43,750 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 648,129 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $77,711,000 after acquiring an additional 122,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

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CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $86.82 and a 1-year high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings cut CRH from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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