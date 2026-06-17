Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,822,953 shares of the company's stock after selling 792,205 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.55% of CNH Industrial worth $293,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,328,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,364,000 after buying an additional 1,072,138 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,843,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,152,000 after buying an additional 1,239,952 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 317.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 4,077,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,241,000 after buying an additional 3,100,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 276.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 862,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 633,277 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNH Industrial news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNH

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 12.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 98.0%. CNH Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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