Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $235.76 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,393,215 shares of the company's stock after selling 325,221 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.96% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $235,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 297 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,044,773.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,404,503.10. This trade represents a 42.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $109.36. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FWONK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Read Our Latest Report on FWONK

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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