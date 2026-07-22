Arvest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 2,401.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,945 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 64,269 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $9,579,508,000 after buying an additional 1,824,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,183,743 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $4,776,182,000 after buying an additional 1,245,457 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,592,356 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,189,793,000 after buying an additional 900,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,666,265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,373,774 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,616,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.6%

CVS Health stock opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $140.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS announced that common prescription medications for dogs and cats are now available at its roughly 9,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, expanding the chain’s role beyond human prescriptions and potentially adding a small but incremental revenue stream while increasing store traffic. Pet medications now available at CVS Pharmacy®

CVS announced that common prescription medications for dogs and cats are now available at its roughly 9,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, expanding the chain’s role beyond human prescriptions and potentially adding a small but incremental revenue stream while increasing store traffic. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted that CVS has been outperforming the broader market, reflecting continued investor confidence in the company’s ongoing operational improvement and turnaround efforts. CVS Health (CVS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Market commentary highlighted that CVS has been outperforming the broader market, reflecting continued investor confidence in the company’s ongoing operational improvement and turnaround efforts. Positive Sentiment: Another report echoed the same outperformance theme, noting CVS’s strong trading versus the market and suggesting that investors remain focused on the company’s improving fundamentals. CVS Health (CVS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Another report echoed the same outperformance theme, noting CVS’s strong trading versus the market and suggesting that investors remain focused on the company’s improving fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: A longer-form analysis argued CVS is still in the middle of a meaningful turnaround, with improving margins, declining leverage, and strong cash flow, but it also noted the stock is no longer viewed as a deep bargain after its rally. CVS Health Update: The C- Student Now Pulling Down A B+

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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