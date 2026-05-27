Arvest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Arvest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 12,575 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $504.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total transaction of $13,590,508.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,721 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,101.95. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total transaction of $3,297,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,254.29. This trade represents a 42.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 35,921 shares of company stock worth $17,115,753 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $411.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.31. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $359.36 and a one year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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