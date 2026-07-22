Arvest Bank Trust Division Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,202 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

Get Ares Management alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 708.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE ARES opened at $120.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Ares Management Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $195.26. The business's 50-day moving average is $123.64 and its 200 day moving average is $126.24.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Ares Management's payout ratio is 251.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ares Management from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Ares Management from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Ares Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ares Management from $188.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ares Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ares Management wasn't on the list.

While Ares Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here