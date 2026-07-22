Arvest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,355 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 43,434 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambient Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,319,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Union Pacific by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,635 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,746,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $299.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.1%

UNP stock opened at $293.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $303.15. The company's 50 day moving average is $273.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,378 shares of company stock worth $8,781,595 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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