Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 41,176 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 41,176 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 456.4% in the 1st quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 12.2%

Shares of MU stock opened at $970.82 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $954.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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