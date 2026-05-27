Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 64,955 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,608 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 64,955 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2%

BSX stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.71.

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Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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