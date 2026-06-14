Arvin Capital Management LP Has $8.70 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Arvin Capital Management LP lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Arvin Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arvin Capital Management LP's holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,698,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,628.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $377,670,000 after buying an additional 1,614,063 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $245,099,000 after buying an additional 879,701 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,799,600 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $856,468,000 after buying an additional 528,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays upgraded shares of IQVIA from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC set a $210.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $224.13.

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IQVIA Stock Up 0.0%

IQVIA stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $173.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.68. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.01 and a fifty-two week high of $247.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. IQVIA's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About IQVIA

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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