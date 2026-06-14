Arvin Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Arvin Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,572 shares of the company's stock after selling 353,789 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health makes up about 2.9% of Arvin Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arvin Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of Option Care Health worth $15,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 162.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 528.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan acquired 24,154 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,746.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 73,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,518,294.27. The trade was a 49.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 36,610 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $783,820.10. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 450,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,634,500. This trade represents a 8.86% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 73,264 shares of company stock worth $1,548,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OPCH. Bank of America lowered Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $30.00 target price on Option Care Health in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Option Care Health's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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