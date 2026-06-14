Arvin Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Arvin Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 101,229 shares during the period. Itron accounts for 1.2% of Arvin Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arvin Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Itron worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Itron in the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Itron by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Itron in the third quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Itron by 343.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Itron in the third quarter worth $44,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Itron from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Itron from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research raised Itron from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITRI

Itron Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $80.56 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.04 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $37,291.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,911,618.86. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $27,167.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,010.93. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $324,420 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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