Arwa LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Arwa LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,420 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after buying an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $16,147,010,000 after buying an additional 825,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $8,151,344,000 after purchasing an additional 343,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,527,461,000 after acquiring an additional 851,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,323,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Up 0.1%

Home Depot stock opened at $334.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $333.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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