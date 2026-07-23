Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,678 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 643.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,094 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 0.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000. Hegarty Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $2,212,000. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $705.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $719.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.21. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $551.68 and a 1-year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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