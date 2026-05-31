Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 12,311 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 12,311 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%

QQQ opened at $738.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $652.03 and a 200 day moving average of $626.95. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $511.93 and a 12 month high of $741.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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