Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 12,311 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 12,311 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.
Invesco QQQ News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tech leadership remains intact, with market coverage noting that AI-driven stocks are helping push broader indexes and Nasdaq futures higher despite geopolitical noise and softer trading volume. S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Futures Rise As AI-Driven Tech Rally Overpowers 'Defensive' Iran Strikes: ONDS, NBIS, RCAT, SNOW In Focus
- Positive Sentiment: A separate market note said pre-market trading was mostly up, suggesting continued support for risk assets and large-cap growth exposure like QQQ. Pre-Markets Mostly Up on Lower Volume, Trade & Inventory Reports
- Neutral Sentiment: Consumer sentiment hit a record low, but the same report argued the broader economy remains solid, which could keep investors focused on growth stocks rather than a sharp recession trade-off. Consumer Sentiment Hits Record Low - Economy Stays Solid
- Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces warned about stretched valuations, “liquidity bubble” concerns, and the possibility that value stocks or other global ETFs could outperform tech, which may temper enthusiasm for QQQ if sentiment turns. This Global ETF Beat the Nasdaq-100 for Most of the Past Year. Should You Buy It? The AI Black Box: SpaceX, Hyperscalers, And The Liquidity Bubble Beneath The Rally
- Negative Sentiment: Higher-for-longer interest-rate commentary and inflation concerns could pressure growth multiples, especially for the large-cap tech names that dominate QQQ. The Fed Needs To Invert The Yield Curve And Hike To Above 5 Percent PCE Inflation Surges Further Away From Fed's Target, Now Nearly Double The Fed's Target, And 5+ Years Above Target
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage on weak chip stocks and talk that the Nasdaq recently lagged due to semiconductor softness highlights a risk to QQQ’s biggest holdings if AI and semiconductor momentum fades. Dow Closes At Record Highs On Iran Truce Optimism, While Nasdaq Snaps Four-Day Win Streak On Weak Chip Stocks — META, BA, AAL, DY, VRRM In Focus
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4%
QQQ opened at $738.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $652.03 and a 200 day moving average of $626.95. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $511.93 and a 12 month high of $741.63.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.
About Invesco QQQ
(Free Report
)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).
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