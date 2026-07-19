Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 12,282 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,886 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Cintas were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.31.

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Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,273.76. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Cintas

Here are the key news stories impacting Cintas this week:

Cintas Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $161.16 and a 12 month high of $226.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.86. The company has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 17.75%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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