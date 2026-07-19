Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,606,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,333,367,000 after acquiring an additional 375,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after acquiring an additional 332,441 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,349,000 after acquiring an additional 309,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $1,667.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.99 and a twelve month high of $2,073.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,861.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,540.19. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total value of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at $121,401,904.05. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,015.43.

Get Our Latest Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

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