Ascentis Independent Advisors Buys 4,562 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Ascentis Independent Advisors grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 190.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors' holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.5% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.0% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. HBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.3% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,300 shares of company stock valued at $162,779,604. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ MU opened at $984.75 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $876.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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