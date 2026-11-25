Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX - Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 824,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of ASE Technology worth $54,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ASE Technology by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,399,553 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 125,324 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,019 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,604,000 after buying an additional 87,689 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 591.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 688,777 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 589,119 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in ASE Technology by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 588,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 161,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 498,331 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,156,000 after purchasing an additional 44,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company's stock.

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ASE Technology Stock Down 7.7%

ASX opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.79. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $47.93.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. ASE Technology had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.30 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ASE Technology from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ASE Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co. provides semiconductor packaging and testing services, as well as electronics manufacturing services. Its semiconductor offerings include advanced packaging, wafer bumping and testing, which help customers assemble and validate chips for use in electronic devices. The company also provides electronics design and manufacturing services through Universal Scientific Industrial, serving customers across industries such as communications, computing, automotive and consumer electronics.

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