Ashe Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,184,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,217,000. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A comprises about 9.3% of Ashe Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ashe Capital Management LP owned about 0.47% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A during the second quarter worth $131,567,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 1.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,006,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,066,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 4,106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 174,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 170,295 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 0.52. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $73.70 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.27.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $16,179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,238.16. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 424,331 shares of company stock worth $46,225,306 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWONA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StoneX set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Research initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FWONA

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

Liberty Media Corporation's Liberty Formula One Series A stock (FWONA) is a tracking stock representing the company's Formula One Group, rather than a separate operating company. The group's principal business is Formula 1, whose commercial activities include promoting the FIA Formula One World Championship and managing its media, sponsorship and other commercial rights. Formula 1 reaches audiences and event partners around the world through its international race calendar, broadcast and digital coverage, and licensed merchandise.

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