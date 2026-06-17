Ashford Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,779 shares of the company's stock after selling 265,940 shares during the period. Clearwater Analytics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Clearwater Analytics worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967,798 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 83.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,134,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 51,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,236,814.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,415,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,691,732.20. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 18,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $447,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 155,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,691,832.20. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,632 shares of company stock worth $4,198,091. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $24.55 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.19.

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Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.09 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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