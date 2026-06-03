ASK Capital Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

ASK Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,252 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,420 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises approximately 1.1% of ASK Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ASK Capital Management LLC's holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company's stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 130,744 shares of the company's stock worth $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 2,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $381,638.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,447,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,015,051.20. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 184,513 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $25,056,865.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,917,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,656,116.20. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,277,173 shares of company stock valued at $172,229,040. 27.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $147.25. The company's fifty day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.37.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Airbnb's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated a Buy rating on Airbnb and kept a $168 price target, citing global growth potential and monetization upside. Analyst Reiterates Buy on Airbnb, Citing Global Growth and Monetization Upside with Unchanged $168 Price Target

Bernstein reiterated a Buy rating on Airbnb and kept a $168 price target, citing global growth potential and monetization upside. Positive Sentiment: Another market note said Airbnb has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, but analysts are still cautiously optimistic about the stock’s outlook. Is Airbnb Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Another market note said Airbnb has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, but analysts are still cautiously optimistic about the stock’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb was highlighted in articles discussing its inclusion in Jeff Bezos’ portfolio, which is more of a sentiment/visibility factor than a direct business catalyst. Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB): One of the Top Stocks in the Jeff Bezos Portfolio

Airbnb was highlighted in articles discussing its inclusion in Jeff Bezos’ portfolio, which is more of a sentiment/visibility factor than a direct business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky disclosed multiple stock sales, including a large June 1 sale, which may signal reduced insider confidence and is likely the main drag on ABNB sentiment today.

CEO Brian Chesky disclosed multiple stock sales, including a large June 1 sale, which may signal reduced insider confidence and is likely the main drag on ABNB sentiment today. Negative Sentiment: Airbnb’s recent insider filings showed Chesky trimming his ownership by millions of dollars’ worth of shares, adding to concerns about near-term insider selling pressure.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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