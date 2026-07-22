ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Acquired by Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 1.0% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in ASML were worth $12,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 22.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,801.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $708.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,741.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,513.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 41.59 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

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ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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