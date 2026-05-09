ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $20,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 4.5% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $959,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,592.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,595.31. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,400.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,260.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here