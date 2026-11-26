Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,121 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 101,932 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in ASML were worth $34,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 31.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,459,420 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,892,869,000 after acquiring an additional 592,125 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter worth about $311,859,000. Amundi increased its position in ASML by 498.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 156,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $311,926,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,202 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,767,040,000 after purchasing an additional 101,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,190 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,550,840,000 after purchasing an additional 59,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Key ASML News

Here's some of the latest news about ASML:

Positive Sentiment: ETFs bought a reported $76.9 million of ASML shares on Nov. 23, with 12 funds buying and four selling, indicating institutional demand. ETFs Are Buying ASML

ETFs bought a reported $76.9 million of ASML shares on Nov. 23, with 12 funds buying and four selling, indicating institutional demand. Negative Sentiment: The proposed U.S. MATCH Act could pressure the Netherlands to further restrict ASML’s China-bound equipment sales or face U.S. restrictions. Dutch lawmakers have warned the bill could harm ASML and the Dutch economy, but the legislative risk remains: analysts estimate China accounts for roughly 20% of ASML’s expected sales this year. Potential U.S. Chip Export Controls

The proposed U.S. MATCH Act could pressure the Netherlands to further restrict ASML’s China-bound equipment sales or face U.S. restrictions. Dutch lawmakers have warned the bill could harm ASML and the Dutch economy, but the legislative risk remains: analysts estimate China accounts for roughly 20% of ASML’s expected sales this year. Negative Sentiment: Concern about the proposed curbs coincided with a broader semiconductor-stock selloff, adding to pressure on ASML as investors reassessed its China exposure. ASML and Export-Curb Concerns

ASML Stock Down 2.5%

ASML stock opened at $1,303.08 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $1,010.01 and a 52 week high of $1,999.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,609.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,600.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $502.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 27th. The semiconductor company reported $14.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 64.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 46.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th were paid a $2.1077 dividend. This represents a $8.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a negative change from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $2.1507. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. ASML's payout ratio is 17.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ASML from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,204.71.

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ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. is a Netherlands-based technology company that develops and manufactures lithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Its equipment helps chipmakers print intricate circuit patterns onto silicon wafers, a core step in making processors, memory and other integrated circuits. The company supplies extreme ultraviolet (EUV) and deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography systems, along with related software, metrology and inspection tools, upgrades and maintenance services. ASML works with semiconductor manufacturers and technology partners around the world.

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