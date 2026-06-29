Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:PG opened at $149.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.01. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a market cap of $348.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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